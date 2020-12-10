Dec. 10, 1863: We are glad to announce that the school house is to be newly seated with a desk to each seat. This is a long needed improvement and is being done wholly by subscription and the generosity of our carpenters.
Dec. 11, 1930: Chaska High School opened its 1930-31 Basketball season with two victories last night by defeating Victoria and Rosemont. The Victoria contest ended 21-9 and the second match 17-11. Stans and P. Klammer were the local’s high scoring players in the first game and Zamjahn and Happ in the second.
Dec. 12, 1878: A young man by the name of John Callahan, hailing from St. Paul, was arrested in Carver last Saturday night on the charge of “Feloniously Stealing and Carrying Away” a fourteen dollar revolver from S.W. Lusk of this city. He was arraigned Monday morning and plead “guilty.” He was fined $25. In default of payment was committed to Sheriff DuToit’s hotel for 30 days.
Dec. 13, 1894: Rain on the 6th of December, and weather just as warm as a balmy day in October. How is that for the North Star State?
Dec. 14, 1967: A Christmas dance featuring the music of the fabulous Nickel Revolution, will be held Saturday evening from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the new CHS auditorium. All alumni and students from area schools, grades 10-12, are invited to attend. Admission will be $1.25 per person.
Dec. 15, 1892: A large number of laborers have left Chaska for the winter, having secured jobs chopping wood in this and other counties, where there is plenty of timber still standing. A good factory here would keep them all at home.
Dec. 16, 1971: The first grocery store in Chaska’s New Town Development of Jonathan opened last weekend in the Village One Center. Owner of the grocery store, to be known as Olson’s Foods, is Olaf Olson of Excelsior. Olson’s will be open seven days a week with store hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.