Oct. 28, 1954: Chaska has a new rubbish and garbage removal service, both for business and homes, which will be served at a nominal cost. The proprietor of the business, is a young man of hustling energy, Lawrence Lano. His phone is 268 and he will give you prompt and courteous service.
Oct. 29, 1953: The water mains in the city of Chaska will be shut off for a two-hour period on this coming Sunday Nov. 1st. Repairs on water will require approximately two hours time for the city water department with the water to be turned off at 1 o’clock that afternoon. Supt. Of Lights and Water C.A. Kayeska urges all citizens to keep the date and time in mind.
Oct. 30, 1941: The several languages common in this vicinity may have an addition before long if present plans materialize. An evening class in Spanish is to be sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association, conducted by Lyndon E. Hansen of the public school faculty. Anyone interested in taking the course in Spanish is urged to contact Mrs. R.L. MacDonald, chair-woman of the P.T.A. study group.
Oct. 31, 1963: A model display of Carver County’s new proposed courthouse is now on display in the lobby of the First National Bank at Chaska. The scale model is a replica of the proposed two-story structure and site located in the Third Ward of Chaska.
Nov. 1, 1928: One year ago, the first of November, 1927, city mail delivery began in Chaska. A year’s experience has demonstrated its value to our citizens. At the present time it covers every house in town with the exception of 18. Of these, eight can be included in the delivery service by the construction of reasonable sidewalks. The remaining ten are so situated that there seems no immediate probability of their securing direct delivery service.
Nov. 2, 1939: Expectations now are that natural gas will be flowing into Chaska about November 20th, according to S.N. Johnson, manager of the Chaska office of the Minnesota Valley Natural Gas Co. A crew of 75 men is now engaged in laying mains throughout the city.
Nov. 3, 1904: To Whom it may Concern: I, the undersigned, do hereby declare that the assertions I have made relative to the character of Mrs. John Pfleghaar, to Pat Coyle, Henry Welters, Frank Schug and others is a false and deliberate lie and greatly apologize for the offence I have made thereby. Bernard Rubbelke.
