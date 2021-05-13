May 13, 1926: Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 5 of Chaska, Carver County, Minn. up to 7 p.m. Monday, May 31st, for 150 tons of Southern Illinois Franklin County Coal, to be delivered to bins of town school buildings. Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids – Mrs. W.F. Zamjahn, Clerk.
May 14, 1925: An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is being organized in Chaska. All mothers, wives and sisters of Legionnaires who are interested in joining can get an application blank from Mrs. Clarence Lindenberg. The Legion Auxiliary has a worthy purpose, that of aiding the disabled ex-soldiers.
May 15, 1924: The City Council has appropriated $100 to the Chaska Post of the American Legion, to help defray the expense of Memorial Day celebration. This means that Chaska will have a fine public observance of the great national holiday and will honor the memory of heroic dead as in former years.
May 16, 1901: Charles and Christ Klein, our leading brick manufacturers, have put a private phone into their residence on top of the hill and now can “Hello” all around the circuit. This means the sale of several more millions of brick.
May 17, 1923: Mittelstedt Brothers, local Dodge car distributors, report the sale and delivery of the following Dodge cars since our last issue: Coupe to Attorney W.F. O’Dell; Coupe to Dr. Emmerson of Mayer; Sedan to Rufus Strong of Waconia; Sedan to Fred Heck of Chanhassen. That’s going some.
May 18, 1905: A Gem Spring wagon seat will be given away absolutely free to the person bringing us the largest number of eggs during the week commencing Monday, May 14th and ending Saturday evening May 20th. — Schmidt’s Glass Block Store.
May 19, 1977: The first concert of the year at the Chaska City Park bandstand is set for Friday evening when a Dixieland Band presents a jazz concert. The concert featuring Captain Hicks Dixieland Six is part of a day-long celebration by Minnesota Federal Savings that marks the completion of its office renovating and expansion project in Chaska. Concert time is 7:30 p.m.
