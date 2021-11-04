Nov. 4, 1920: This is the time to renew your subscription to the Herald. The rate is $1.50 per year cash in advance and $2.00 per year when not so paid. Bear this in mind and renew in time.
Nov. 5, 1931: Late yesterday a sales woman who was in the office of Dr. P.J. O’Loughlin left with twenty dollars belonging to Mrs. Frank Bleichner. Immediately after the theft was discovered, pursuit was made. The stranger was overtaken but denied having the money, but willing to be searched. However, just as the Doctor was about to telephone authorities, the women removed her false teeth and handed over the purloined bill.
Nov. 6, 1969: Chaska’s volunteer fire department appeared before the Chaska City Council Monday evening requesting action on a new fire hall location. Fire Chief Wallace Ess and firemen Jerry Lubansky and Tom Jensen spoke to the council – focusing attention on their needs with projections on future growth. It was announced last week that the city planning commission favored the Habegger property adjacent to Fireman’s Park on Highway 212 as the best available site.
Nov. 7, 1918: Superintendent F.E. Hamlin of the city schools, informed the Herald yesterday that the local schools open next Monday. If the public and high schools open, the other schools will also open at the same time. There are still quite a number of cases of the “Flu” in this city, and a report had it that there were 20 new cases in this city Tuesday. The churches are still closed and in case the schools open Monday it seems probable that services will be held in all the churches next Sunday.
Nov. 8, 1883: Dr. Lewis was attacked upon our streets last Sunday night by a midnight ruffian, and but for his cry for help would probably have been roughly handled. The tramp escaped, notwithstanding he was closely pursued.
Nov. 9, 1933: At the November session of the city council Monday evening, little business of importance arose. An “on and off sale” beer license was granted to John L. Schmidt for the restaurant to be opened in his building. Adam Happ was granted a dance permit covering a year, with the amount set at ten dollars per dance.
Nov. 10, 1977: Three deer were found, shot and abandoned in the river bottom near Dike Park in Chaska this week. Hunters found the two does and one buck and reported the finding to authorities. Police and the game warden believe the animals were shot with a high power rifle by someone perched in a tree. The animals were found by authorities in a putrefied state, apparently shot a week earlier. Firing a rifle within the city limits is illegal. Also, the deer were shot out of season.
