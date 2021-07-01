July 1, 1886: Thursday was a gala day in Chaska, it being the Feast of Corpus Christi, and the occasion of a visit by Bishop Ireland. Services at the Catholic Church commenced at half past five o’clock in the morning and continued, at intervals, all day. The town was full of people, many attending from adjoining counties, taxing the capacity of the new church to its utmost.
July 2, 1964: Chaska’s Lions Club, with the cooperation of local merchants, will sponsor a gala three-day Aqua Carnival July 20-21-22 at Klein Bros. Firemen’s Park in Chaska. Klein Shows will be on the midway all three days — providing rides, concessions, side shows and attractions. Cooperating Chaska merchants are distributing free merchandise drawing tickets for prizes ranging from free dinners to transistor radios. Kiddie parades, street dances, an Aqua parade and log rolling contest will be features of the free entertainment.
July 3, 1980: The 5th Annual Blue Grass festival, sponsored by the Chaska-Jonathan Jaycees, will be held Sunday, July 13 in the city of Chaska’s McKnight Park. Gates will open at noon. Four bands will be featured on the all-day program highlighted by the Daisy Dillman Band. Other performing bands are the Mary Jane Alm Band, Salt Creek and John Bayley.
July 4, 1872: In our last issue, we promised to speak more at length regarding the late exhibition at the Academy. But as we were (fortunately) seated in the midst of a group of young ladies, who were rather inclined to be mischievous, our notes are not as copious as we would desire: therefore, we cannot particularize — yet we would state that taken as a whole the entertainment was a credit to management.
July 5, 1877: The young lads of the village have organized a baseball club and have named it the “Silver Star” club. They have a splendid outfit. A nice red, white and blue cap, white shirts and red pants with blue stripes.
July 6, 1882: Chaska celebrated the 4th in grand style and the program attracted a very large crowd of people — many coming 15 and 20 miles to attend. The parade through the streets of Chaska by the Band and the Fire Company of Chaska, was a fine feature of the day’s entertainment, and the Pic-Nic at Ebingers Grove was a pleasant affair and was attended by over 3,000 people.
July 7, 1910: Chaska has company this week in the shape of a carnival company, although we believe the adjacent country has been too poorly billed to make it a successful week for all concerned. Last year’s fake carnival put a damper on anything bearing the mystic name of “carnival” and we think the present aggregation is up against it rather strong, although the business of the Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and various shows were pretty well patronized the Fourth.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.
