Feb. 18, 1954: One of the first couples married in Chaska’s present Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hammers, were honored on their fiftieth wedding anniversary on Sunday, February 7. Scores of relatives and friends honored the venerable couple at a dinner and reception held in the VFW Club in Chaska. Mr. and Mrs. Hammers were married February 9, 1904 by Father Guido.
Feb. 19, 1920: Mayor P.H. Simons notified the Herald to announce in this issue that he would officially lift the ban next Sunday, Feb. 21st and on. After that date the motion picture house and hall would be allowed to open and operate. The “Flu” epidemic is so much broken that it was deemed safe to lift the ban by that time.
Feb. 20, 1913: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were ideal spring days. The sun shone bright and warm and the snow and ice disappeared as if by magic. The kids were out playing marbles, and all things considered it made one feel that the good old summer time was not far distant and that there are many things to be thankful and worth living for in this great old world of ours.
Feb. 21, 1907: Mrs. E. A. Taylor, our post mistress, last Saturday received a map of the new proposed trolley line which will be built from Minneapolis to Wayzata to Chaska, from here crossing the river going direct to Shakopee. The line work will be started in a very short time, and it is expected that at least half of the route will be completed by November 1st, 1907.
Feb. 22, 1877: Sheriff DuToit took Louis Jacobson to St. Peter last Monday. He was so violent that assistance was necessary to allow for his safe transportation.
Feb. 23, 1882: The birthday of the “Father of our Country” was not generally observed in Chaska, outside of the closing of our public schools. Never the less the memory of the Great Washington is still revered by all classes of our fellow citizens who are ever ready to do homage to his memory.
Feb. 24, 1977: It’s now official, Chaska will get a $75,085 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The funds will be used to rehabilitate the city hall and public library. In addition to some weatherproofing and maintenance repairs, a fire escape will be installed from third floor of each building. And each will also have a ramp for handicapped persons installed from ground level to the porch.