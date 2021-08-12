Aug. 12, 1920: Our notorious Giants, who have been wiping the earth with everything in sight, will tackle the fast Hopkins aggregation on the local grounds next Sunday afternoon at 2:30 and the fans are in for some hot baseball. The star spangled athletes have been lubricating their joints in good shape and are out to “Do or Die” next Sunday.
Aug. 13, 1931: The White Way in the business district is being extended as the result of action by the city council. Posts are being erected along East Second street from Chestnut to Walnut to complete the lighting of every section of the business district.
Aug. 14, 1924: Plenty of attractions in Chaska next Saturday evening. Band concert by the Chanhassen Band. Harvest Moon Dance at the Happ Auditorium and special picture program at the Rex Theatre. Come to Chaska.
Aug. 15, 1963: A Chaska merchandising landmark has announced plans to close its doors. Florence Mittelsted, owner of Gehl Market, told the Herald early this week that the local meat processing and retail butcher shop is now closed. Gehl Market, founded by the late Charles Gehl, Sr. in the late 1800s was operated by Walt Mittlested until the latter’s death in 1959.
Aug. 16, 1917: The streets lining the courthouse square were certainly well decorated with motor cars Monday and Tuesday, young men coming from all parts of the county those days to be examined under the Selective Service Draft Act. Notices had been sent out for sixty to appear Monday and as many Tuesday, which accounted for the many visitors here both days.
Aug. 17, 1950: Over 1,500 baseball fans gathered at the new Chaska Athletic Park on Friday night of last week to take part in the dedication night ceremonies and to view the Chaska-Shakopee baseball game. Dedicated to the citizens of the Chaska community, whose efforts the dream of a lighted Athletic Field was realized, the park was filled to overflowing when the pre-game festivities got under way at 7:30 p.m. The game between Shakopee and Chaska got under way at 8:30 with the Indians dampening the spirit of the dedication festivities by defeating the Cubs, 4 to 3.
Aug. 18, 1938: WPA workers are in the midst of clearing the north bank of the Minnesota River here. The bank will be rip-rapped (lined with stone), and it is understood the word “Chaska” will be worked into the bank with limestone.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.