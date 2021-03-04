March 4, 1965: Voters in the city of Chaska will be asked to cast a special ballot in Tuesday’s biennial city election — voting “Yes” or “No” on the question of increasing the salary of the mayor and nine-member city council. The question on the special ballot is “Shall the city of Chaska increase the salary of the mayor and city council from $100 to $200 per year?”
March 5, 1896: “A Crick in the Back,” a pain under the shoulder-blades, water brash, biliousness and constipation are symptoms of disordered stomach, kidneys, liver, and bowels. For all ailments originating in a derangement of these organs, take Ayer’s Pills. Faber Drug Co. Chaska.
March 6, 1986: “A Night To Shine” is the theme of this year’s Junior-Senior prom which will be held on April 26. Music for the dance will be provided by Westside. Music from the following groups will be featured: Billy Ocean, Prince, Midnight Star and The Time. Before leaving for the Lafayette Club, for the dinner and dance, a grand march will be conducted at the middle school between 5:30 and 7:00 pm.
March 7, 1918: A coterie of local basketball cracks headed by Carl Heinish invaded the sacred confines of Henderson last Saturday evening and forthwith proceeded to show the natives a real exhibition of the great floor game. In the party were Taddius Faber, Tuddy Lindenberg, Emil Schlefsky and Elmer Behrns and when they got through with the Henderson athletes it was discovered that they had mauled them to the tune of 37 to 18.
March 8, 1877: Prof. Lowe of Carver entertained the citizens of this village with a public “circus” performance last Friday. Several “tip overs” were probably not in the original bill. It was highly entertaining to the multitude of boys in attendance.
March 9, 1967: Mr. Irving Marks, representative of Twentieth Century Fox Films, today announced that Harold Young of the Rex Theater in Chaska has signed an arrangement to have the outstanding pictures of the year shown locally in the near future, “The Magnificent Men and Their Flying Machines” and “The Fantastic Voyage” will play the Rex shortly.
March 10, 1870: The winter term of the district school closed last Friday after a long term. A number of our citizens visited the school on the last day and were highly pleased with the exercises. The scholars also evinced much aptness. Mr. Brown has proved himself an efficient teacher.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.