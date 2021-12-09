Dec. 9, 1926: Chaska High School opened its 1926-1927 basketball season at the Happ Auditorium last Friday evening, Dec. 3rd, with the Bloomington High School team and succeeded in defeating them by a score of 16-6. Immediately after the game the senior class of Chaska served lunch for the Bloomington and Chaska teams, and the coaches of both teams and teachers of the school.
Dec. 10, 1925: Joe Ross, who has conducted the Park Pool Hall and Confectionery the past five years, last week sold the business to Florian Eder, who took possession at once. Joe has been in the harness right steadily during all this time. He decided he needed a rest, and for a while at least, will take things easy, and manage our basket ball team on the side.
Dec. 11, 1980: Sacred Circle of Life: Dakota Ojibwe, a photographic exhibit on loan from the Minnesota Historical Society, evokes the cycle of family relationships in an Indian community between husbands and wives, parents and children, young and old. The exhibit opens Friday at the Carver County Courthouse in Chaska and continues until 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 19. On display in the main entrance of the courthouse, the exhibit is being sponsored locally by the Carver County Historical Society.
Dec. 12, 1929: Not so many years ago people never dreamed of girls taking manual training. However, more and more girls are becoming carpenters. And if you don’t believe they are as skilled as the boys, ask Mr. Mooney, the high school manual training instructor. He’ll tell you that when the girls do something, they do it well. How unlike the boys!
Dec. 13, 1906: Owing to the prevalence of rabies among dogs in this immediate vicinity, all owners of dogs in this city are hereby notified to muzzle their dogs or restrain them from running at large for a period of 60 days from and after December 8th, 1906. By order of the City Council. Dated at Chaska this 3rd day of December, 1906. J.M. Aretz, City Clerk
Dec. 14, 1899: A week before last the turkey, geese and ducks were in the majority numbered among the slain. This week the porker, Mr. Pig, has the floor, and our local butchers are doing a little bragging about their skill as sausage makers.
Dec. 15, 1938: Chief of Police Joseph F. Ohnsorg put an abrupt end to gambling in card games in the business district Saturday when he issued a warning to card-players, particularly school students, that continuation of the spreading practice would bring arrests and prosecution.
