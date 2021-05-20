May 20, 1948: Neil Bleichner, No. 1 pitcher of the Chaska High School baseball team, has added another achievement to his pitching record, with a second no-hit no-run game in a period of a week. His latest accomplishment took place on Thursday afternoon when he held the Bloomington High School team to no hits and no runs in a game played on the school athletic field in Chaska. It was an easy 9-0 victory for CHS.
May 21, 1970: A famed Broadway musical will come alive on the stage of Guardian Angels High School auditorium this weekend when the parochial high school presents its version of “Oklahoma." The colorful musical will be presented Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings on the GAH stage. Curtain time will be 8 p.m. each evening with admission, $1.50 for adults, 75¢ for children. Kathy Caspers and Greg Ohnsorg share the lead, but the cast of 34 GAH students add youthful enthusiasm to the song and color of the famed musical.
May 22, 1930: The Happ Auditorium will close the dancing season next Sunday night with the famous Dickie Dickson being featured with Happy Hunter and The Kansas City Play Boys furnishing the musical program. As it is the last dance before the hall closes for the summer season Manager Happ is making every endeavor to round out a most successful season in grand style. A cordial invitation goes out to all and a royal good time awaits you at Happ’s Auditorium next Sunday evening.
May 23, 1878: Our citizens are talking about getting up a steam boat excursion to Minnehaha Falls in the near future. Capt. Costian of the Aunt Betsy, offers to take a party of 150 or 200 down, at very reasonable rates. Why can’t the citizens of Chaska and Carver unite in getting up a grand excursion? Who will move in the matter?
May 24, 1883: We call the attention of our readers to Besemann & Tietz Billiard Hall and Saloon. The boys have one of the neatest saloons in this village and they take especial pains to please their customers. Free lunch every morning and evening. Give them a call.
May 25, 1989: Visitors will have the opportunity to snack their way through offerings from restaurants, a bakery and beverage center and deli during the “Taste of Chaska” to be held Thursday, June 1 in Chaska City Square. Food will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants included Butch’s, Chaska Bakery, Dairy Queen, First Base, J’s Pizza ’n Pasta, Chaser’s Beverage Center, Cooper’s New Market Deli, Domino’s Pizza, Hardees, McDonald’s and Subway.
May 26, 1949: The first showing in Chaska of the 1949 models in Studebaker cars and trucks will be made Thursday, Friday and Saturday May 26th, 27th and 28th. The Ohnsorg Sales & Service Company, newly appointed dealers, will present four models — two in cars and two in trucks — at a special display throughout the business hours and evening of these days. The beautiful new cars are in the spacious sales room of the new Ohnsorg Sales and Industrial building on Chestnut Street at the junction of Highways 212 and 41.