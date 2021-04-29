April 29, 1909: Listen to what Peter Weber, owner of the Chaska shoe hospital has to say to you. I have just received a lot of waterproof sole leather, the best money can buy and I am prepared to make your shoe feel good again, if you give me a chance to treat them. All kinds of repairing done on short notice. German and English spoken.
April 30, 1981: Chaska High School senior Jerry Riesgraf pitched a perfect game last Friday as the Baseball Hawks blanked Orono 6-0. No runs for the Spartans, no hits and no Chaska errors. Riesgraf threw only 84 pitches in the game and never had a 3-ball count on a batter.
May 1, 1952: Gala opening day festivities will precede Sunday’s opening ball game at Athletic Park. The Chaska Drum & Bugle Corps will put on a drill exhibition in front of the grandstand and take part in the flag raising ceremonies. Dr. L.A. Hartman, Mayor of Chaska, will hurl the first ball of the 1952 season, setting the stage for the Chaska-Chanhassen game. Pre-game ceremonies will get underway at 2 p.m. with the diamond contest slated for 2:30.
May 2, 1912: Notice is hereby given that the practice of burning waste paper, etc., on the main streets of Chaska, is hereby prohibited and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This practice must be stopped, and at once. By order of the City Council – L.J. Weller, Chairman, Public Improvement Committee.
May 3, 1973: Officials at Guardian Angels learned this weekend that the Junior High School had won the Carefree Gum contest. That means the school will receive $500 and a free concert by the “Grass Roots” rock band. The concert has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m., May 16 at the Paradise Ballroom in Waconia. Tickets may be purchased for $2.50 from Junior High students or at the school office. The school with the most slips of paper with “Carefree Gum” written on them won the prize. Guardian Angels won in Minnesota, averaging 7,427 slips per student in their 71 student Junior High.
May 4, 1961: Mrs. Lucy Hellriegel, a musician of long standing in the local area, will celebrate her Golden Jubilee as organist at Guardian Angels Catholic Church Sunday. A high mass, with the Rev. Father James Remes of St. Pascal’s Catholic Church, St. Paul, the celebrant, will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday – honoring the longevity achievement. Rev. Remes is a nephew of Mrs. Hellriegel. Mrs. Hellriegel has been in charge of organist work at Guardian Angels since 1911.
May 5, 1966: Chaska High School’s annual Junior-Senior Prom will be held Friday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. Friday’s prom will open with the Grand March at 8:30 p.m. Music for the dance will be provided by the “Accents” with dancing until midnight. The prom will conclude with a catered buffet dinner at 12:30 a.m.
