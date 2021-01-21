Jan. 21, 1965: A formal grand opening of the Brass Rail Liquors at Chaska, now under new management, will be held Wednesday, January 27. Owners Andy and Lois Grassmann, who purchased the local liquor business from Harry Mieseler early this month, extend a cordial invitation to area friends to attend the gala premiere.
Jan. 22, 1942: Cars about the community are beginning to show the new federal stamps which indicate that the use tax just levied by the government has been paid. William Brinkhaus purchased the first Chaska stamp from Postmaster Weller on Friday morning. By Monday 171 had been sold. The stamps which cost $2.09 are available at post offices and are good until June 30th.
Jan. 23, 1930: Forty years ago there wasn’t a garage in Chaska. And it took all day to go from here to the cities in a horse and buggy. But in the year of 1930 Chaska has five good garages. It’s an astonishing growth for a space of forty years – but there’s a real reason for the growth. Automobiles have become a necessary part of the busy man’s life. They save him years of time and with the improvement they have undergone in the past years, they promise to be more and more necessary.
Jan. 24, 1878: The Catholic school of this city is in successful operation. We are informed that the average daily attendance is about 150 – many scholars being in attendance from Chanhassen, Laketown, Dahlgren and Waconia. The monthly tuition fee is only 50 cents per scholar. We are pleased to record this is evident of prosperity.
Jan. 25, 1906: A very interesting debate was held by the high school senior class, Monday. The subject of the debate was, “Resolved that railroads should be owned and operated by the government.” Those on the affirmative side were: Henry Deising, Estella Elke and Wallace Gibson, while the negative side was upheld by Mabel Odell, Herbert Falk and George DuToit. Miss McCarriel, Prof. Maack and Miss Foley acted as judges, rendering their decision in favor of the affirmative.
Jan. 26, 1922: The renowned Shakopee high team comes here for a game with the locals on Friday, February 3rd and then you will see a battle royal. Shakopee defeated Chaska earlier in the season and our boys are determined to wipe out that defeat. Reserved seats on sale at Diedrick’s.
Jan. 27, 1876: The citizens of Chaska are making an energetic movement to have preaching of the Protestant faith in the English language and it is expected the first services will be held one week from next Sunday of which timely notice will be given.