Oct. 14, 1971: Formal dedication of Chaska’s new $150,000 fire station, located along Highway 212 will be held Sunday afternoon during an “Open House” sponsored by Chaska’s Volunteer Fire Department. Sunday’s “Open House” from 1:30 pm to 4 pm will enable area residents to tour the $150,000 fire station approved by city voters on March 10, 1970 by a 608-329 plurality.
Oct. 15, 1885: The past year has been a lively one in Chaska in every respect and a great step in advance has been taken. Still we are not satisfied. A board of trade should be formed composed of all our citizens who have the good of our city at heart. Then we must have a foundry and machine shop. We need it badly.
Oct. 16, 1930: The Chaska High School indoor baseball team again came out victorious when it downed the Norwood-Young America nine in a battle on the local ground Friday afternoon. The score at the end of the nine innings was five to two in favor of the C.H.S. sluggers. Superintendent H.C. Hall acted as the coach of the local team.
Oct. 17, 1940: Victor M. Weller this morning became postmaster of the city, succeeding Dr. C.H. Gibson, whose term expired because of the age limitations of the civil law. On September 6th his nomination by President Roosevelt was approved by congress. The commission was signed by the President on September 11th.
Oct. 18, 1928: Plans have been started for a school paper for the Chaska High School, which if the plans materialize, will publish the news of the school once each month. With the cooperation of the faculty, alumni, students and townspeople the venture should be a success.
Oct. 19, 1933: In a warning issued yesterday by Dr. G.T. Schimelpfenig, City Health Officer, parents are advised to do what they can in preventing the spread of chicken pox, which has broken out in the community. Several cases within the city and also in the county have been discovered.
Oct. 20, 1977: Chaska will make a bid for the State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend at St. Cloud. A delegation from Chaska will attend a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Minnesota State Amateur Association and bid to have the State Tourney in Chaska either in 1979 or 1980. The last time Chaska hosted a State Tournament was in 1955.
