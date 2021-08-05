Aug. 5, 1886: Tuesday of last week Fred Iltis’s little son and daughter, Willie and Mena, aged respectively 9 and 2 years, were playing on the ferry boat which was out in the river quite a distance, when little Mena unobserved fell into the river, Willie, however, heard the splash of the water and missing his sister, made a dive where he supposed she fell in and grabbed her by the hair, bringing her safely to shore.
Aug. 6, 1865: Mrs. Gen. Sherman and her two daughters attended service at the Catholic Church Sunday morning, taking their breakfast at the Merchants Hotel. They are summering at the Park Hotel, Lake Minnetonka and will attend church here during their stay at the lake.
Aug. 7, 1958: Guardian Angels Parish will observe the one hundredth anniversary of its founding with a special Centennial Festival and Turkey Dinner on Sunday, August 10. Highlighted by the traditional country style turkey dinner, complete with all the trimmings, this year’s special Centennial Festival will feature various amusements and concession stands in open air tents surrounding the parish dining hall. Serving of the dinner will start promptly at 11 a.m. Admission will be $1.50 for adults and 75¢ for children.
Aug. 8, 1968: Chaska now has a Dairy Queen following the opening last weekend of the Highland Dairy Queen. The franchise is held by two local school teachers, Don Pickering and Bill Loose who joined early this week in announcing that the Highland Dairy Queen will open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week.
Aug. 9, 1934: Sitting on a high perch in the Grain Belt League for the season, the Chaska Rexalls are doing just what any second team in a town would do — casting a side glance at the first string and wondering just what could be done in an intra-city game. Manager Herb Eder of the Cubs says a game between his team and the seconds would be dangerous because of the mortification the seconds might suffer in the stunning defeat the Cubs would give them. He fears the creation of friction. We wonder.
Aug. 10, 1871: Henry Young shipped the past few weeks over 800 bushels of wheat. It was shipped to Minneapolis, via St. Paul thence per the Pacific R.R. The Chaska Mill also shipped 400 barrels of flour to St. Paul. Four barge loads of brick also left our levee for the commercial metropolis of the state — all of which is a fair showing for our little village.
Aug. 11, 1966: Appointment of a 24-year-old Mayer native to the Chaska Police Department and announcement of the fact that the City of Chaska now has 24-hour police protection was made early this week by Mayor Frank J. Hensel. Ken Dreier is the new appointee to the Chaska Police Department. Chief of Police Leslie Leivermann, first patrolman James Dixon and Dreier will alternate hours — giving Chaska round the clock police protection.
