Nov. 26, 1931: Chaska’s first basketball game of the season will be played in the beautiful new auditorium-gymnasium of the public school next week, Friday, when the team meets Eden Prairie high school. Regular admission this season will remain at twenty-five cents for children and thirty-five cents for adults.
Nov. 27, 1975: Butch’s Tavern, Noon Lunches start December 1st. Homemade soups, salad bar & sandwiches. 100 E. 2nd Street, Chaska.
Nov. 28, 1946: An important meeting of members of the Chaska High School Alumni Association has been set for next Tuesday evening, according to an announcement made this week by President Gilbert Wetzel. The session is scheduled for 7:30 o’clock in the high school assembly. Discussion of the Mooney Memorial and other matters of importance are on the agenda for the brief but important gathering.
Nov. 29, 1928: Draw a $1.00 Grab Bag Parcel. You may draw the diamond ring. No packages worth less than $1.00 and you also get two chances to win the radio set. SEE OUR AD this week. O.H. Iltis, Jewelry, Chaska.
Nov. 30, 1989: This Saturday, December 2, Chaska City Hall will have a special guest – Santa Claus. Children are welcome to come and visit with Santa from 9-11 a.m. and again between noon and 1:30 p.m. Chaska Community Television will cablecast the entire event live on Channel 3. Be sure to set your VCRs.
Dec. 1, 1921: Our skating rink project seems to have gone glimmering like the athletic hall. It seems too bad we can’t do something here that will work for the physical development of the coming generation and provide some real, clean, healthful recreation along real American lines. In years to come we are going to regret this as the denunciation of the men and women of tomorrow and will go down on the heads of those of today who paid so little attention to their welfare and continually followed a policy of disinterestedness and inactivity.
Dec. 2, 1982: Toy pickup for the Kiwanis Toy Drive will be Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 115 East 4th, Chaska. New or used toys in good condition will be distributed in the Chaska area this Christmas. Anyone contributing will be given a coupon for a free chocolate sundae provided by J’s Restaurant, Chaska.