Dec. 3, 1903: The large two story brick hotel building, known as the Chaska House, situated at the corner of 2nd and Walnut streets, Chaska is for sale. It is in fine repair with good well and brick barn. For particulars as to price and terms inquire on the premises of Ben Leivermann, Jr.
Dec. 4, 1975: There was a new man in the city administrator’s seat Monday night as the Chaska City Council met. And effective December 22, he will indeed take over that position, vacated by the recent resignation of Pat McGarvey. James H. Main, 34, has been selected as the Chaska City Administrator.
Dec. 5, 1957: The Christmas Dance at the Valley Ballroom in Chaska is three weeks away, but proprietors Mr. and Mrs. Casimir Lubansky already have received what they believe is a record distance reservation. The letter asking for a booth reservation came from Harlingen, Texas. Author of the request Bill Bury, son of Mr. and Mrs. Laurel “Sock” Bury of Young America. Bury is an officer candidate in the United States Air Force stationed in Texas, and will spend the Christmas Holidays with his folks.
Dec. 6, 1906: Owing to the prevalence of rabies among dogs in the immediate vicinity, all owners of dogs in this city are hereby notified to muzzle their dogs or restrain them from running at large for a period of 60 days from and after Dec. 8th, 1906. By order of the city council, dated at Chaska this 3rd day of December, 1906. J.M. Aretz, City Clerk.
Dec. 7, 1911: The champion town basketball team will line up against the fast St. Elizabeth team of the Minneapolis city league at the opera house next Saturday evening. Manager Lundstrom is now trying to arrange a game between Miss Pfeil’s high school girls and the alumni girls team. The first game will be called at 8:30. It’s going to be the big basketball night of the year and all should turn out and see the doings.
Dec. 8, 1977: The Chaska City Council last week appointed Carl Griep as the Third Ward Alderman. Griep, 48, will replace Alderman Barry Fox, who resigned in November when he moved to a home in a different ward in Chaska. Law requires that an alderman must reside in the ward he represents. Griep will join Leon Schmidt, Milo Born, Cyril “Chips” Leivermann and Clyde Ryberg on the Chaska City Council.
Dec. 9, 1965: Minnesota’s baseball Twins will visit Chaska next Wednesday evening, December 15 as part of their Good-Will Tour. Wednesday’s program will be held in the Guardian Angels High School Auditorium with the Chaska Chamber of Commerce acting as hosts. Zoila Versalles, Twins shortstop and “Most Valuable Player” in the American League, will be guest speaker. Tickets are now on sale at local business establishments. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for children (under 12).