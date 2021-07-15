July 15, 1920: “The Romance of Tarzan” is coming to town. The wonder play of the picture world will be shown at the Rex Theatre on Friday and Saturday evenings of this week. This picture is in seven great parts and will be presented with a special musical program on Friday and Saturday evenings. The first show will begin promptly at 7:30 and the second at 9:15. Popular admission prices will prevail: 20 cents and 35 cents.
July 16, 1863: There has been quite a number of sales of real estate in this town within a week past. Paul Metzgar sold his house and lot for $650; Gustav Dressel for $415 in gold; J.W. Gregg one acre adjoining the town for $90; C.A. Warner one lot near court house for $85; Henry Ochs two lots near court house for $150.
July 17, 1879: Mr. B. Livermann, one of our brewers, was sun-stroke on Saturday last. He was considered very dangerous until 11 o’clock Saturday night, when he began to return to consciousness, F.E. DuToit and several others remained with him Saturday night.
July 18, 1946: Pearl and Ade, radio favorites of thousands throughout the northwest, will be one of the highlights on the platform program to be presented in the city park during the two days of Chaska’s Sugar Day and Homecoming celebration on July 27th and 28th. The two singing stars are part of the KSTP Troupe which will send three broadcasts to radio listeners right from the park platform on opening day of the fete.
July 19, 1962: Friday evening’s band concert in the Chaska City Park will offer something of a “Twist” as Chaska’s Chamber of Commerce sponsors an amateur “Twist Contest” as part of the regular summer band concert program. Chamber officials, eyeing something for the younger set, are offering $30 in cash prizes to the best twisters. Providing musical accompaniment for Friday’s Twist competition will be the Simmorons — a five-piece rock ‘n’ roll dance band.
July 20, 1950: The Herald has been advised by the Mayor and the County Sheriff that the discharging of firearms within the city limits of Chaska is prohibited by law. There have been reports recently of guns being fired near the city dump and clay hole No. 4. The shooting in the vicinity has endangered persons and livestock and is ordered to cease. Violators will be prosecuted.
July 21, 1866: Dr. G.E. Nelson, Chaska Health Officer, has ordered the local swimming pool closed — temporarily — due to bacteria count in the water. The bacteria in the water reportedly was causing skin irritation and ear infections among swimmers — especially younger people. Clarence Geyen, Chairman of the city’s Park Committee announced that the pool will be re-opened as soon as the water is again fit for swimming.
