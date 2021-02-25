Feb. 25, 1926: Last Wednesday night Manager “Dick” Schallow took his team of independents to Gaylord, where they walked away by the score of 62 to 18. “Tuddie” Lindenberg scored a total of 31 points. The following men scored the points in order: Lindenberg 31, Dressen 11, E. Schallow 10, S. Stans 6, W. Schallow 4.
Feb. 26, 1925: January as a rule is a dull month for most every business, but it was not so with our local brick industry. During that month 600,000 brick loaded and shipped to the Minnesota & Ontario Paper Co. at International Falls. The C. H. Klein Brick Co. expects to ship further orders to this same concern as fast as weather conditions and business warrant the expansion.
Feb. 27, 1941: The biggest crowd of fans ever to witness a non-tournament basketball game in 90 years of Chaska’s history saw a glittering exhibition of the hoop sport Friday night. Waconia worked hard to earn 29 points it had, and the Mooney lads were straining themselves to accumulate the 24 credits they claimed. The win gave Waconia the Minnesota Valley Conference Championship.
Feb. 28, 1974: Rup’s Bar Chaska; Berth’s Bar and Harvey’s Bar Carver are among teams which will compete in the 4th Annual Sno-Flake Slow Pitch Softball Tournament sponsored by the Jordan Fire Department on Feb. 23-24 at the Mini-Met Park at Jordan. Rup’s Bar, with the crafty Jack Schindler managing, will be playing an old rival Harvey’s Bar, who are under the guidance of the colorful Ron Riesgraf, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
March 1, 1917: Chief of Police Tom Powers, assisted by special officer Joe Jacobs, arrested two lads from the country last Saturday for using bad language and creating a disturbance on our main street. They were placed in the county jail but later released on paying fines, one $3.50 and the other $7.50. This is bound to cease in this city, and the sooner it does the better for all concerned.
March 2, 1950: Jake Appenzeller, chairman of the Sugar City Rod & Gun Club Fox Hunt committee announces a search for Renyard, the fox, on Sunday, March 5th. The fox hunters are requested to gather at the city hall at 10:00 in the morning. The fact that this is the first fox hunt of the 1950 season, a large group of local sportsmen are expected to participate.
March 3, 1938: A new basketball tradition between Waconia and Chaska high schools came into existence Friday night when a little brown jug was presented on behalf of the Waconia Patriot and Chaska Herald sports writers. The jug, far from being “little” because of its five-gallon capacity will remain in Waconia’s possession until Chaska wins an inter-city series. It will bear the scores of games between the schools.
