Feb. 24, 1977: The old Chicago Northwestern Depot in Chaska may not be standing empty much longer. The would-be prospective owners are Rick Haefele and Carl W. “Kelly” Hanson, Jr. In addition to the two firms
with which they are associated — Carver County Abstract Co., Inc. and O’Dell and Haefele Law Offices — the Chaska Agency, Inc. would be a tenant in the building.
Feb. 25, 1909: A cold spell set in last week and it has been continuous ever since. Tuesday morning the thermometer went to 30 below and yesterday it was 22 below. It kept one busy to keep warm and feed the stove. It surely is great weather for the “coal man.”
Feb. 26, 1920: Tom Mix performs the greatest feats ever seen in pictures in “Rough Riding Romance,” the Boy Scouts benefit picture show at the Rex Theatre next Monday afternoon and evening. Don’t fail to see it. Give the boys a lift. Take an interest in your boys.
Feb. 27, 1958: Wally Lahl, a triple-threat athlete at Chaska High School and a star of the 1947 State Champion Chaska Cubs, has been named manager of the Chaska Cubs Baseball Team. Lahl accepted the position from Roger Preiss, Athletic Chairman of Greater Chaska, Inc.
Feb. 28, 1895: We have a number of delinquent subscribers in Chaska, whom we will strike from our list next week if they do not call and settle. We have furnished them with free reading for three and four years past, and it’s played out hereafter. Toe the mark or off goes your name.
March 1, 1951: A new grocery store, Holt’s Food Mart, will open its doors within the next week in downtown Chaska. The food mart located in the Klein Bank building (former Chaska Post office). Proprietor Everett Holt is busily engaged at the present time in making final arrangements for the grocery’s opening.
March 2, 1978: In an informal question and answer session with six Chaska High School students, smokers and non-smokers alike admitted that a designated smoking area for the school is needed. Their conclusion is supported by the school’s student council which in an 18 to 2 vote, endorsed a smoking policy proposed by Edith Cavender, acting principal.
