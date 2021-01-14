Jan. 14, 1926: The famous Hurst’s Club Royal Orchestra will furnish the music for the January Dance Jubilee at the Happ Auditorium next Sunday evening. Manager Happ is making elaborate preparations for this event. Lunch and refreshments will be served in the auditorium cafe. A cordial invitation is extended one and all.
Jan. 15, 1981: Chaska will this year be the site of the 34th Annual State American Legion Bowling Tournament, and area Legionnaires wanting to participate must sign up by January 27. The tournament will begin in March and run nine weekends at Valley Bowl on Highway 169.
Jan. 16, 1868: On Sunday morning the thermometer indicated 40 below and on Monday morning 39. It has been dreadfully cold all week, reminding us of the old territorial days.
Jan. 17, 1957: A fifty dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who removed a March of Dimes placard from the Bell restaurant was announced early this week by owner Jack Pauly. The placard containing an estimated $15 in coin contributions was taken from the restaurant Friday evening.
Jan. 18, 1917: Social functions galore on the calendar these days. Card party at the Guardian Angel’s auditorium this evening, Wing Club Dance at the Opera House, Saturday evening, with the Firemen’s Ball and Masquerade coming and the Kewpie Girls Club invitation Hop February 3rd. The pre-Lenten season will wind up in a blaze of glory.
Jan. 19, 1933: Chaska shouldn’t have much trouble keeping cool next summer. The annual ice harvest has yielded 3,375 tons. The Chaska Ice Co. put up about 8,000 blocks and Frank Zamjahn & Sons about 7,000. This total of 15,000 blocks, each weighing about 450 pounds, will furnish 6,750,000 pounds of coolness.
Jan. 20, 1972: The city of Chaska has a new City Clerk following the appointment Monday evening of Mrs. Shirley Bruers. Mrs. Bruers who has served as Deputy City Clerk, succeeds James F. “Pat” Halloran who has retired following 27 years of service.