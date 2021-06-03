June 3, 1909: A merry-go-round struck town last Friday and is located on the lot adjoining the Opera House and now the city sports an electric theatre and a carousel in the way of amusements.
June 4, 1942: Thursday afternoon, Judge Leonard Lano tried one of the oldest, if not the oldest, traffic violators in the state. The man was J.G. Johnson, 83 years old, of Mound, who was hauled into court on a reckless driving charge, after his car struck a cow owned by Henry Hammers.
June 5, 1930: The Chaska Cubs, this city’s up and coming baseball nine, added a victory to its history Sunday afternoon when East Union went down to defeat at that place. The final analysis gave the locals a total of thirty-two points, while the Unionites hung weakly on the opposite end of the rope with two hard earned runs.
June 6, 1878: Last Saturday was pay day with our brick yard proprietors, some 90 men received from 10 days to one month’s wages, which made things quite lively for our merchants, hotel and saloon keepers. A large amount of money was disbursed, the boys were orderly and behaved themselves as becomes gentlemen.
June 7, 1945: NOTICE: Parents are requested to instruct their children that they must be properly attired when swimming within the city limits of Chaska. Although the City Council is not in a position at the present time to open the municipal swimming pool, we cannot tolerate children swimming without bathing suits. Signed: Dr. L.A. Hartmann, Mayor, City of Chaska.
June 8, 1967: A rumored “shuffle” of athletic personnel at Chaska High School is expected to be formally announced at next week’s school board meeting. The “switch-eruo” will find Athletic Director Bob Tadsen named head basketball coach with Merlyn Kinkel assuming the duties of Athletic Director.
June 9, 1921: The class of 1921, of the Chaska High School was graduated last Friday evening, the exercises being held at the court room, which was packed to overflowing. Many failed to gain admittance, which again reminds us that Chaska is without an adequate public building. The class of 1921 of the Chaska High School consists of five young ladies and two young men.
