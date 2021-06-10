June 10, 1897: A successful hold up was committed in this city last Saturday night between the hours of 11 and 12 p.m. Albert Leivermann was pounced on by three or four thugs and relieved of his pocket knife and what little change he had.
June 11, 1874: The public school of this village closes on Saturday next. The teachers, Mr. Thomas and Miss Constance DuToit will give the scholars a picnic at the grove on the hill to the left of the Waconia road. All are invited to attend and a good time is anticipated.
June 12, 1924: The M & St. L. Railroad is again running one of its old-fashioned cheap excursions allowing Sunday and Monday, June 15th and 16th in the Twin Cities. The rate is about a cent a mile, so put up your auto and see how much nicer and cheaper it is to ride on the train. Tickets on sale for regular trains leaving Chaska at 6:09 a.m. and 8:12 a.m. Round trip fare $1.
June 13, 1935: A Mother-and-Daughter Banquet this evening will celebrate the second anniversary of the organization of Chaska’s Girl Scout Troop, inaugurated by the Parents-Teachers Association. An attendance of about sixty is expected at the meal and program which will take place in the Masonic Hall.
June 14, 1956: Prowlers struck the VFW Club on the Creek Road northwest of this city, sometime Sunday evening June 10. Entering through a window on the west side of the building, the intruders rifled phonograph, cigarette and pool venders in the main part of the club with an estimated $15 in coins taken from the three machines.
June 15, 1922: A big Barn Dance will be held at the John Kaufhold farm in his new 36x100 barn on the Yellowstone Trail, Tuesday evening June 20th for which music will be furnished by the famous Behrn’s Orchestra of Chaska. All are cordially invited.
June 16, 1904: Only $13 to St. Louis from Chaska via the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad. Tickets on sale June 13, 15 and 27, with return limit of seven days, good in chair cars and coaches. This is your chance to take in the World’s Fair at an extremely low rate. All trains pass in full view of Exposition Buildings and stop at main entrance to grounds.