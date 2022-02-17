Feb. 17, 1870: We understand that Waconia has nearly 1,000 names on their petition for the removal of the Court House from Chaska to Waconia and that Chaska has between 1,100 and 1,200 signers on the remonstrance against removal. Both papers are before the Legislature.
Feb. 18, 1864: The most instructive and entertaining exhibition that ever visited Chaska was given last night at the school house. R.F. Brown & Co. with their Stereoscopticon Instrument exhibited war, scriptural, astronomical and comic views, so various in character that every taste of an overflowing house was gratified.
Feb. 19, 1942: For the past several weeks the public has been urged to save all collapsible tubes such as toothpaste and shaving cream containers to provide tin for Defense. Persons in this vicinity can deposit their old tubes and razor blades at the Chaska Drug Store.
Feb. 20, 1896: Chaska will have a bridge over the Minnesota River at this place, but as yet the contract to that effect has not been signed by our Council but we expect it will be in a short time, or as soon as the details for the contract can be examined.
Feb. 21, 1918: Last Thursday was a dead day in our little city. The storm kept everybody at home, except the mail carriers — who are on the job in all sorts of weather. Another reason why the government should do the square thing and pay these faithful servants a living wage. Raise their pay to $1,800 per year and be done with the matter.
Feb. 22, 1906: Merchant Peter H. Simons, recently purchased a handsome and durable new Orient Buckboard automobile. The machine is a dandy and in a trial run last Sunday gave good satisfaction to its owner and those who were fortunate enough to be favored with a spin on the new flyer.
Feb. 23, 1928: In a rather uninteresting game, New Prague High defeated Guardian Angel High in a non-conference game at the Guardian Angel Auditorium last Friday night by a score of 22 to 14. The “Fighting Bohemians” lived up to their name and gave the local cagers one of the hardest battles of the season, though there was little of what might be called real basketball teamwork shown by either team.
