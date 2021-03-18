March 18, 1943: The highway and streets were in icy conditions Sunday evening and the day following, and as a result cars and trucks found it almost impossible to make headway Sunday evening because of the “drizzle” that continued for hours. As many as 70 cars and trucks were stalled on the big hill leading to the Twin Cities and many vehicles had to be towed to their destination.
March 19, 1970: Hazeltine National Golf Course will host golfing’s elite in this year’s 70th United States Open Championship, June 18-21 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. A field of 150 golfers will participate with the pro’s pursuing $200,000 in prize money — highlighted by first place money of $30,000.
March 20, 1919: Walter Mittelstedt of Motor Services Co. went to the city Thursday and brought out a spick and span 1919 edition of the Elgin “Six” and it’s surely some car. Walt tried out the new mount thoroughly and says it’s a wonder on the hills. He expects to sell a goodly number of them this year as the war is over and the factory will be in a position to make prompt deliveries.
March 21, 1912: It takes a rich man to draw a check, a pretty girl to draw attention, a horse to draw a cart, a porous plaster to draw the skin, a topper to draw a cork, a free lunch to draw a crowd, and a well displayed advertisement in this paper to draw trade.
March 22, 1923: There has been more sickness in this city and the surrounding territory during the past month than at any time since the fatal “Flu” epidemic of 1918. The general opinion prevails that the changeable weather has been the cause. Be that as it may, we have surely had some kind of an epidemic and the end is not yet.
March 23, 1967: City of Chaska municipal offices have terminated a thirty-year occupancy in one of Chaska’s landmarks. The city of Chaska officially moved its offices from the City Hall Building, corner of Main and Fourth Street to the former C.P. Klein residence, a block east, on Fourth and Walnut Street last Friday. The Ol’ City Hall structure will be torn down next week — writing the final chapter to the century old building.
March 24, 1927: Hugo Meyer of the Gray Lunch has been improving his place during the past week. An automatic electric toaster and an electric refrigerator are the newest additions to the equipment of the place.
