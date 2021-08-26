Aug. 26, 1971: The familiar sign of the Flying Red Horse (Mobil) will resume operations in Chaska very shortly. The service station, formerly Len’s Mobil, was destroyed by an explosion and fire this spring. The new operation will be a partnership between Len Therres and Al Meuwissen, the latter a former employee of Len’s Mobil.
Aug. 27, 1942: Trap shooting which is sponsored by the local Sugar City Rod & Gun Club will open Sunday morning at 10:00 o’clock. Rates are the same as last year, $1.25 per round. The trap grounds have been cleaned up and put in top condition. Anyone wishing to do some trap shooting at any time should make advance arrangements with Ed Worm.
Aug. 28, 1902: That enterprising merchant J.A. Schmidt, always up to the standard, has installed in his store a fine new electric motor and fan. The fan is for cooling purposes in his big store when his customers find the atmosphere close and pressing. What next will August install?
Aug. 29, 1918: The dance at the local opera house on Wednesday evening of last week was largely attended in spite of the muddy roads and threatening condition of the weather. The Schnitzel Bank Club gave the dance for the benefit of the Red Cross and when all accounts had been squared turned over the neat sum of about $80 for the worthy cause.
Aug. 30, 1900: An automobile passed through this city from Minneapolis on Sunday bound for Carver. Being the first one seen in this city, it attracted about as much curiosity as Barnum’s Show would. It was a great site for the uninitiated.
Aug. 31, 1944: The opening of the Chaska schools, the public school, Guardian Angels school and St. John’s Lutheran school, originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th will be postponed one week to Monday, September 11th. This decision was made by the Chaska Board of Education and Parochial School authorities at the request of the local canning factory, which has found it impossible to find replacements for the numerous high school students who have to quit work with the reconvening of school.
Sept. 1, 1927: Many of the Chaska families who have been enjoying the summer months at their lake homes at Excelsior and Shady Point, Lake Bavaria, have returned to their homes in this city the past week. Shady Point is a fine summer resort and has many beautiful and modern summer cottages. Within a few years this place should rank among the nicest summer resorts in the state.
