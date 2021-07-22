July 22, 1971: The official cabinet of Chaska’s Lion Club literally filled the halls of the Dahlgreen Golf Course during Tuesday evening’s installation of officers. The officers installed are: Bob Rickle, Roger Forner, Harlan Seck, Warren Busch, Howard Rosenwinkel, Chuck Booth, Mike Ramsland, Dr. Mayerle, Oliver Johnson, Bob Burkhart and Duane Steinberger.
July 23, 1942: The first bicycle to be released under the order curtailing the sale of bicycles was issued last by the County Rationing Board here. The certificate for the purchase of the new bicycle went to William Meyer Jr. of Chaska, who delivers papers. Those desiring bicycles and can prove they need them may make application now.
July 24, 1969: Rup’s Bar and Liquors, formerly Luby’s Bar, in Chaska, will soon have a new location. Owner Robert Burkhardt announced today that Rup’s Bar will re-locate in the former Molnau Building at the intersection of Walnut Street and Highway 212 in Chaska effective Friday, August 1. Renovation of the former implement building is presently underway and will be re-opened as Rup’s Liquor Lounge.
July 25, 1901: At this writing, Wednesday afternoon, the intense heat of the past two weeks, continues unabated. Reliable advices from the harvest fields in different sections of this county, indicates that corn is showing the effects of the drought and unless rain comes quickly, the corn crop will turn out very poorly.
July 26, 1979: Is there someone in the community who you feel is all wet and you want to prove it? Well, there will be several people you can make all wet when they sit in the dunk tank on Friday and Saturday as part of River City Days celebration. Among those scheduled for Friday are Dick Wenzel, County Attorney Scott Ballou, Mayor Tracy Swanson, Barney Barnett and Jan Schlefsky. Saturday’s probable fish are Alderman Chips Leivermann, J’s owner John Siegfried, and County Commissioner Wally Ess and City Administrator Jim Main.
July 27, 1933: Some of Chaska’s Girl Scouts were “in the swim” yesterday afternoon. Incidentally, they walked off with a first place and three seconds in the District Girl Scout swimming meet held at Wayzata. In the 50-yard American crawl race, Ruth Garvin took first, Ruth Odell placed second, which honor she also won in the 50-yard free style, and Shirley Mittelsted took second position in the free style for ten-year-olds.
July 28, 1932: Chaska’s fine young Fire Chief, Philbert Bruers, has consented to give you youngsters the time of your lives within a short time. The next time Chief Bruers and his fire department go out for a practice and give the lawn in the City Park a good shower from four corners, it’s going to be kid’s nite. Through the Herald columns will be announced the night of the practice, and all the kiddies of Chaska are invited to turn out in their bathing suits for a royal time at the waterfest in the parks.
July 29, 1937: Arthur Heinisch, prominent young athlete of this city, was offered a contract to try out with the Winnipeg Club in the Northern League. Heinisch left Friday to join the club at Eau Claire, Wisconsin where it was finishing a series. In his first day of play, Sunday, he hit two doubles and a single in four times at bat.
