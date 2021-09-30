Sept. 30, 1909: Last Thursday afternoon our city schools and practically every business house was closed in honor of the late Governor Johnson. His Honor, Mayor Gibson, had issued a circular calling for a general observance of the afternoon, and it was only fit and proper that our people did honor to the memory of a man who was the state’s pride and hope.
Oct. 1, 1896: The ball by the Chaska Orchestra at the Opera House last Saturday evening was the largest attended affair of the year and a social and financial success. Barring a “scrap” of the result of too much booze, everything passed off pleasantly. The music being immense.
Oct. 2, 1884: Our village board advertised for “Bids” to light street lamps for one year and for furnishing gasoline for same. Put in your bids before Nov. 1st.
Oct. 3, 1957: Chaska’s Valley Ballroom will usher in the fall dancing season on Friday evening of this week when Clem Brau’s Jolly Lumberjacks hold sway at the bandstand. The popular dance spot will continue weekly Friday night dancing until Advent.
Oct. 4, 1917: Gasoline took another jump during the week. The new war tax bill slaps on a mighty fancy extra tax on automobiles, and this, with the present high price of gasoline, which threatens to go still higher, will make motoring not quite so popular in the future, or until the war is over.
Oct. 5, 1893: A German Theater entitled “Mein Leopold” will take place at Henk’s Opera House on Friday evening Oct. 13th, under the direction of Theo. Bollmann. This theater troop is composed of the most able German stage performers in the northwest, and every German citizen and farmer should aid in making it a success by attending en masse.
Oct. 6, 1949: As an accommodation to duck hunters during the opening week-end of the season, an extra mass at 5 a.m. is added to the schedule of masses at Guardian Angels Catholic Church on Sunday morning, October 9th. Other masses will be as usual, at 6, 8 and 10 a.m.
