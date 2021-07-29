July 29, 1937: Arthur Heinisch, prominent young athlete of this city, was offered a contract to try out with the Winnipeg Club in the Northern League. Heinisch left Friday to join the club at Eau Claire, Wisconsin where it was finishing a series. In his first day of play, Sunday, he hit two doubles and a single in four times at bat.
July 30, 1885: Those of our fellow citizens who are caught fishing with nets at Lake Bavaria, better known as Willmann’s Lake, had better look out. One of the parties is known and he will be made to suffer if he does not desist.
July 31, 1913: The Butcher’s picnic at Carver on Wednesday afternoon of last week, attracted many from here. The attendance was immense and we understand there were fights galore, presumably by hangers-on accompanying the excursion.
Aug. 1, 1912: (A caravan) struck town on Friday afternoon, a sordid looking outfit and immediately proceeded to separate our people from as much coin of the realm as their graft of fortune telling would accomplish. As good fortune would have it our city authorities made them gather up the odoriferous caravan and beat it before any damage had been done.
Aug. 2, 1951: Citizens of independent school district number five will vote on the proposed school addition to the Chaska Public School building on Tuesday, August 14th between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. That date and time was announced by the school board following a special meeting on Tuesday evening. The approval of bonds in the extent of $350,000 for the building program is the issue at stake at the special election.
Aug. 3, 1922: The Candy Dance given by the Schnitzelbank Club at their auditorium last Sunday evening drew quite a crowd in spite of the extremely hot weather. The club put over something new and the Candy Dance surely made a hit. The musical program was strictly first class.
Aug. 4, 1960: Professional ice skaters and “real ice” will replace the more familiar baseball player at Chaska Athletic Park on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, Aug. 9 and 10 as Ed and Wilma Leary present “Ice Ahoy” — a 90-minute ice skating spectacle of family entertainment, sponsored by Greater Chaska Inc. A donation of $1.50 for adults and 75¢ for children under 12 covers admission to the review for either the Tuesday or Wednesday night performance — starting at 9:15 o’clock.
