Dec. 31, 1874: B. Schoenborn of this village, will hereafter be at Peter Butendorf’s saloon in Carver every Saturday evening and Sunday mornings for the purpose of shaving and cutting hair.
Jan. 1, 1925: To show our appreciation for the splendid patronage extended the Rex Theatre during the past seven months, we will give a free matinee, Thursday, January 1st at 3 p.m. to all children under fourteen years, presenting the comedy hit of the year, “Potash and Perlmutter.” If you don’t want to laugh, don’t come.
Jan. 2, 1947: The seining of Depot Lake which is being done by Fred Pitman and Clarence (Dick) Zamjahn, commercial fisherman who are licensed to remove rough fish from bodies of water, to date has yielded 13,000 pounds of rough fish, carp and buffalo. This rough fish removal project is under the supervision of the State Game and Fish Division. The carp are being sold to a cannery in Mankato, while the buffalo are sent to the Chicago Market.
Jan. 3, 1952: Whoopee John and his popular orchestra will salute Chaska on his regular Sunday broadcast on Sunday, January 6th over radio station WTCN at 1 p.m. The broadcast was arranged through the sponsors of the show, Stott Briquets and the Teske Coal & Feed Co., local distributors of Stott Briquets.
Jan. 4, 1894: Merritt Melvin was missed from his store last week, on inquiry we learned that he was suffering from an attack of La Grippe, which kept him in bed until new year.
Jan. 5, 1956: Plans for the new hall at Guardian Angels Catholic parish are complete and will be printed in the next few days, according to an announcement early this week by Rev. Father Bernadine Hahn, O.F.M., parish pastor. Contractors interested in bidding on the construction of the building may secure a copy of the plans on Monday, January 9 or thereafter at the office of Hills-Gilbertson & Hayes, Architects, 6009 Wayzata Blvd, Minneapolis.
Jan. 6, 1977: Chaska’s two new alderman were sworn into office last Monday. They are Clyde Ryberg, who represents the second ward in the northwest corner of the city and Cyril “Chips” Leivermann representing the northeast fourth ward. Mayor Leon Schmidt also began his second term in office.