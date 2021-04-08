April 8, 1920: Our columns show a lamentable lack of home advertising patronage this week. It’s a mighty hard proposition from a financial standpoint to continuously fill your columns with boosts when the support is so limited. Think it over.
April 9, 1896: The prevailing “Bicycle Craze” has struck Chaska worse than ever this spring, especially among our young ladies, the latest victim being the Misses Krayenbuhl, Ochs and Pfuhl, and most likely others whose names have not reached our office.
April 10, 1941: Sheriff George R. Thul and Mayor L.A. Hartmann yesterday joined in a strong warning to residents of this vicinity about carelessness in using firearms. Parents are urged to keep their children from promiscuously using guns. Property damage has been reported about the community, including death of a cow on the Trebiatowski farm. Youngsters have been shooting rifles in the residential sections, too. The sheriff yesterday seized four guns being used within the city limits.
April 11, 1878: Thieves broke into the saloon of Herman Brinkhaus last Saturday night and carried away a box of cigars and a bottle of whiskey. They were moderate in their demands to say the least.
April 12, 1928: The new city grader was put into service last week after the snowstorm of Friday and immediately after the snow had melted sufficiently, work on grading the local streets was begun. Bids for road oil are out and it will not be long before the streets of Chaska will be in the same first-class condition that they have been the past summers.
April 13, 1899: The Minnesota River at this point was on the war path the past week. Owing to the recent thaw, the water rose some 15 feet, at many points trespassing its banks. Monday evening our city authorities deemed it necessary to dynamite the ice to save the bridge from serious damage, sending the ice down the river. Wednesday morning the stage of water began to lower.
April 14, 1977: Advance tickets to the Chaska High School Spring Musical “No, No, Nanette” are now on sale. The musical will be performed the evenings of April 27 through April 30 at the old Chaska Junior High auditorium with performances beginning at 8 p.m. Choice seats are available in advance for $2.25. Regular seats are $1.50 each.
