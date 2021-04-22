April 22, 1954: Guardian Angels, Chaska’s local parochial high school, will field their first official baseball team this summer under the guidance of Nick Kranz, local shoe store proprietor, who will manage the club in the initial entry into organized baseball. Tentative plans have two parochial Shakopee teams and Marystown completing the four-team loop.
April 23, 1903: The Board of Education of this city met at the school last Saturday evening and the question of raising the salary of the Principal was taken up and on motion it was decided to give the Principal a salary of $1,000 for the school year.
April 24, 1930: A wet mass meeting will be held in Happ’s Auditorium on Thursday evening, April 25th at 8 o’clock under the auspices of the Constitutional Defense Alliance. The principal speaker will be Dan E. Richter, well known as the orator to the people of the northwest. From his reputation as a brilliant speaker the Constitutional Defense Alliance promises the people of this city and vicinity a rare treat and no one should miss hearing his arguments against prohibition. Ladies are especially invited.
April 25, 1895: “Half a span of angry steel” will produce no more fatal results than a neglected cold or cough. For all throat and lung diseases, Ayer’s Cherry Pectoral is the best remedy. It is invaluable in cases of croup, whooping cough, bronchitis, and la gripp. Sold at City Pharmacy.
April 26, 1917: The White Diamonds baseball team has been organized for the summer and will present a formidable lineup, the strongest we have had for years. The boys are out with a subscription list this week as they have purchased new uniforms and equipment. A good baseball team is a mighty good asset for any town and we should do our mite toward financing the team this year.
April 27, 1876: The saloon windows of William Ochs and windows in the private residence of Mrs. Gobelhei were broken last Saturday night after midnight. It is almost a disgrace to any community to have such a set of ruffians about. It won’t be healthy for any of them, if by any means they can be found. The eyes of the community are on a number of persons and they better mind their business pretty thoroughly.
April 28, 1960: District Census Supervisor Frank E. Bargen today released the preliminary population figures for the city of Chaska and Carver County. Chaska’s census count to date is 2,493 – an increase of 485 over the official 1950 figure of 2,008. The 1960 population figure for Carver County has reached 21,163 – compared
to the official 1950 census figure of 18,155.
