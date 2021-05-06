May 6, 1880: Several horse teams took freight near Byhoffer’s corner last Wednesday noon and made a first class sensation in that quarter of the town. Mr. Schimpf’s and Mr. Gobelhie’s teams were unmanageable and ran away doing some damage to the horses and wagon. Mr. F. Bullmer was also considerably hurt in trying to stop the teams. He sustained bruises on his body, which he feels even today.
May 7, 1931: The Girls’ Glee Club of Chaska High School carried off first honors in its particular division in the district music contest held at St. Paul, Thursday and Friday. Chaska’s representatives, under direction of Miss Evelyn Silver, were entered in Class C, which consisted of high schools under two hundred pupils. The Chaska girls were given first place over clubs from Excelsior, Mound, North St. Paul and Wayzata high schools.
May 8, 1919: The Chaska Giants have organized for the season and present a rattling good line-up. The boys have selected Billy Faber as their manager and in order to raise funds to start the season’s campaign will give a benefit dance at the Opera House on the evening of Friday, May 16th. If you don’t dance buy a ticket anyway and help the boys in their effort to present a first class baseball team.
May 9, 1867: We would inquire of our school board whether they were not instructed to go on and repair the school building forthwith? Here it is getting well along towards summer and we see no efforts to repair our building; until it is done, we cannot expect school. We hope the matter will be attended to at once.
May 10, 1894: All persons owning or occupying property in the city of Chaska are requested to remove at once all decomposing vegetables and animal matters from cellars, lots and alleys. Pig pens must be kept clean, dry and free from offensive odor, by cleaning once a week. Every citizen should take an interest in keeping our beautiful city in as cleanly condition as possible – Dr. J.H. Flank, Health Officer.
May 11, 1876: We notice nearly every day, large numbers of people in town from Glencoe, Young America, Carver and Excelsior, who come here to trade, saying they find our stores are selling goods much cheaper than any stores in their vicinities. This accounts for our business places being crowded from morning till evening.
May 12, 1938: History will be made in Chaska on May 19, 1938 when the first shipment of airmail is picked up here by a plane. The plane picking up the mail will be piloted by a native son of the city, Lyle Strong, now of Waconia. Mr. Strong will make a special airmail trip here, landing at the edge of the city, and transport it to the U.S. Airmail Service at the Minneapolis Airport.
