Dec. 2, 1948: Members of the Walter Hecklin Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet in the city hall this evening at eight o’clock, when they will sit down for a raccoon supper prepared by the women of the Auxiliary of the Chaska Post. The supper will be held in conjunction with the monthly meeting of the veterans’ organization and all members are urged to attend.
Dec. 3, 1953: Mankato State Teachers College recently announced plans to locate an off-campus center in Chaska during the winter quarter of its academic year and will hold the registration and first class session at 6 p.m., Tuesday evening, December 8th at the high school. The course to be offered here is Education 22, Audio – Visual Education, and will carry a credit value of four hours.
Dec. 4, 1862: The ferry-boat at this place was sunk on last Monday evening, the cause of its sinking was by a team attempting to go up the bank with too heavy a load, failing in which, the wagon ran back on to the end of the boat, sinking it instantly. It was raised on Tuesday, however, and again is in full blast.
Dec. 5, 1895: To owners of cattle, horses and other animals. Notice is hereby given that cattle, horses and other animals running at large in the city of Chaska, between the hours of 5 o’clock a.m. and 9 o’clock p.m. will be impounded according to ordinance No. 22 of said city. By order of the City council, W.D. Rosbach, City Clerk.
Dec. 6, 1877: Some person has lately been in the habit of making up and defacing the fences in front of the Sister’s residence, opposite the Catholic Church in this village. We say this practice is disgraceful and the offenders should be punished. Decency and common sense should teach better manners than this.
Dec. 7, 1933: Opening its District schedule, Coach Albert Mooney’s Chaska High School basketball squad came through with an easy 30-10 victory over the Carver lads last night, although Chaska was not playing at any exceptional pace. The next game on the schedule is at St. Louis Park tomorrow night.
Dec. 8, 1892: Are you intending to have a Hair Chain or Ring made for your husband or sweet-heart? If so call at Diacon Jewelry Store, and order same for present.
