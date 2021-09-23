Sept. 23, 1971: Chaska’s new town development of Jonathan will have the services of a Gulf Service Station at the Village One Shopping Center – pending city council action. Chaska’s Planning Commission went on record to grant a conditional use permit for the Gulf Service Station at its planning commission the past week.
Sept. 24, 1903: The side streets of the city have been the pasture ground for cows since the river overflowed its banks and forced them out of the pastures.
Sept. 25, 1969: Jake Cooper, President of the Minnesota Watershed Association today called attention to the fact that a documentary film on spring floods entitled “The Choice is Ours” will be shown on KCTA-TV Channel 2 on Thursday, October 2 at 8:30 pm. Actual scenes of the 1965 flood in Chaska will be part of the telecast.
Sept. 26, 1872: The annual school meeting last Saturday evening was largely attended and much interest was manifested in the proceedings. A tax of 7 mills was voted for the ensuing year, and the school term to be 9 months. Fred Greiner, G. Krayenbuhl and Jacob Ebinger were elected as the Board of Trustees.
Sept. 27, 1956: “What Will I Be?”, words of a hit tune summarize the sentiments of three candidates for the Homecoming Queen candidacy at Chaska High School. Nominated by the football team and selected by members of the Senior Class this year’s Homecoming Queen hopefuls are: Patty Edberg, Bonivey Kraemer, Sandra Zimmermann. Coronation of the 1956 Homecoming Queen will take place tonight at the Chaska High School gym.
Sept. 28, 1882: Notice is hereby given that my wife Lena Schoenborn has left my bed and board without just cause or provocation, in consequence of which the public is hereby notified not to harbor or trust her on my account as I will pay no debts of her contracting from and after this date. Chaska, Sept 25, 1882. Nicholas Schoenborn.
Sept. 29, 1983: Frustrated trying to help your child with his or her math homework? A four-week course called “Kids Mathematics for Parents” will be held at the Chaska Elementary School, Tuesdays, October 4 through 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. The course fee is $5 and the instructor is Rivian Bernick. Register by paying fee in person.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.