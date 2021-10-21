Oct. 21, 1982: Chaska has a top sniffer in its police dog Rudy. The German shepherd won first place in the scent competition at the National Police Dog Trials held this month at Newark, Ohio, 72 police canine teams competed. Officer Bill Noll said he and the police dog also earned a second place trophy for being a part of the second-place Region 12 Team.
Oct. 22, 1874: The school board on Saturday evening last, determined to retain the old teachers in the public school. Fred Thomas and Miss Constance DuToit. The former receiving $60 per month and the latter $40. The next term of the school will commence on Monday Oct. 26th.
Oct. 23, 1879: We are informed by the trustees of the Catholic Church of this city, that the congregation have unanimously decided to build a large two story brick school building, opposite the church, early next spring. The building will have a French-roof and will be finished in a manner to render it ornament to our city. It will cost about $3,000.
Oct. 24, 1929: Dance lovers and patrons of the Happ Auditorium who enjoy dancing to the musical strains of Tiny Little and his Toe Teasers, of Texas, will have one more opportunity to glide the floor of this organization. Manager Happ has been successful in securing it for the big dance next Sunday evening, Oct 25th. Tiny Little and his orchestra will leave after completing their engagement here for Milwaukee, Wisc.
Oct. 25, 1923: The Davies Opera Company, presenting the popular English opera, “Pinafore,” will be the attraction at the Guardian Angels’ Auditorium, Chaska, on Thursday evening, Oct. 25, being the first number of the lyceum course presented by the Women’s Civic League of Chaska. Season tickets are now being sold at $2.00. Single admission is 50 cents. Tickets are now on sale at Young’s.
Oct. 26, 1876: Diphtheria is prevailing to an alarming extent in this vicinity. Some dozen deaths have already resulted in this locality since its appearance and it is still as virulent as ever. Our school board has had to dismiss school for the present, thereby hoping to check its advance. Be very careful with your children.
Oct. 27, 1870: Work upon the St. Louis Railroad has commenced in earnest at our village. There are some forty men and a dozen of teams at work within the village limits. We have the assurance of the contractors that the grading will be completed here this fall. It is expected that the first locomotive will make its appearance at Chaska on the 4th of July next.
