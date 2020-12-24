Dec. 24, 1925: It is our opinion that Chaska business houses, without exception, have enjoyed a splendid holiday business during the past several weeks, and the grand before Christmas rush is now taxing the capacity of most of our stores. Verily, Chaska has been the mecca for holiday shoppers for miles and miles around. Our business places have the best window displays they have ever had, and this is surely an indication of a real progressive spirit that not only helps get the business but makes a decidedly fine impression on the town.
Dec. 25, 1913: We are not on the job with our usual vim this week, but expect to get back into harness next week. The work consequent of getting out our Christmas edition was too much of a strain.
Dec. 26, 1903: Several parties from abroad have been in town of late, looking the ground over with a view to establishing a livery stable. Mr. Knight of Wright Co. says that he will start in shortly if the ground is not occupied before he can complete arrangements for moving.
Dec. 27, 1917: It started snowing this morning and at the time of going to press (ten o’clock) it begins to look as though we are in for a good old time Minnesota blizzard. It probably means the end of good weather and the use of motor cars until next spring.
Dec. 28, 1933: Decorations of the business district with the customary lighted evergreens proved striking once more this year. This has formed one of the prettiest decorations procurable under the circumstances. In beauty it surpasses some of the more expensive schemes.
Dec. 29, 1988: The Knights of Columbus Council 9141 of Chaska has been awarded the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top award for the 1987-88 fraternal year. The award is emblematic of overall excellence in the area of membership and sponsorship of service-oriented activities. “The Star Council Award is quite a prestigious honor for us,” said Robert Worm, head of the local fraternal group.
Dec. 30, 1897: The Hamm Excelsior Brewing Co. do not belong to the miserly class. Their popular local agent at this place left us on Friday, an eighth of their unrivalled family article which came in just right. Here’s Ho, to the Excelsior!