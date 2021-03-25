March 25, 1948: The charred lumber and debris of the corner building on North Chestnut Street, familiarly known as the Happ Auditorium which was gutted by fire some years ago, is being cleared away by the owner F.P. Eder in anticipation of a recreational center, purposely for bowling diversion. Mr. Eder will install six Brunswick alleys and will have seating capacity for many spectators. Only the basement will be used. The top will be capped with a roof and will remain that way until conditions are more favorable to erect a building on site.
March 26, 1942: The Chaska Library is accepting books for the Victory Campaign. Any books of information, high school text books, westerns or mysteries, books of adventure will be sent to our boys in the army and navy training camps. Please look through your book shelves and see if there are some books you can spare for this worthy cause.
March 27, 1902: Our estimable friend Math Engelen, who resides two miles west of this city, is in a peck of trouble. He was recently the owner of a good dog — intelligent and faithful. A week or two ago the dog disappeared and a diligent search failed to discover his whereabouts and Math is disconsolate. He scarcely recognizes his best friends and has lost several pounds in flesh.
March 28, 1957: The Chaska Canning Company will not open, at least under its present directorship, for the annual fall pack during the summer of ’57. Details concerning the disposition of the plant were not available at the time the Herald went to press.
March 29, 1894: We understand that the measles, a contagious disease, has made its appearance in our city, several cases having already been reported. Head of families should report every case the same as diphtheria, as soon as it makes its appearance, to Dr. Frank, Health Officer. There is a heavy fine for neglecting to report promptly. Bear this in mind.
March 30, 1905: The Married Men’s bowling team of the city went up to Carver Monday evening and tried their luck with the Carver boys, losing the three games by a margin of 6 pins. They say Captain Pete Bruers was not up to his usual form and that accounts for the defeat. The Married Men’s team consisted of Messrs. Pete Bruers, Doc Gibson, Math Eder, Bill Zamjahn and John Ess.
March 31, 1977: Plans are in progress for the senior class party to be held immediately after graduation on June 2. Immediately following the graduation ceremonies on June 2, the graduates will go designated rooms and change into casual clothes. The entire night of fun will be at the middle school. The charge per graduate is $17.
