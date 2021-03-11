March 11, 1926: The District High School Basketball Tournament at Excelsior proved a most disappointing failure to all local high school enthusiasts, as Chaska High fell down before the brilliant attack of Wayzata high in the finals by the score of 24 to 2. Our high gave one of the poorest exhibitions of basketball ever seen on any floor. The locals were unable to score a single basket through-out the entire game.
March 12, 1868: The premises of Mr. Byhoffer in town were stealthily visited on last Friday night and between $25 and $30 worth of pork stolen therefore. As this is not the first act of the kind committed in town this winter, our citizens should see that nothing is left at the mercy of these miscreants. Cannot some measures be taken to smoke out this den of thieves?
March 13, 1980: The Chaska Hawks Booster Club will meet Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Butch’s Tavern. The meeting will determine if there is enough interest for the club to remain active or if it should disband.
March 14, 1935: Coach Albert Mooney, Director of Athletics in the Public School system, yesterday announced that an attempt will be made this spring to form a high school baseball team. Previously the school has had kittenball teams, but the coach says, with the keen interest in baseball which has developed in Chaska, it is more than proper that efforts should be directed toward that game instead.
March 15, 1900: Girls, if you wish to be a June bride with red lips, laughing eyes and a lovely complexion, take Rocky Mountain Tea this month – for sale by A.J. Maerz, City Pharmacy.
March 16, 1876: Messrs. Gregg and Griswold have contracted to furnish the brick for the Davidson Block, St. Paul. The contract calls for 700 thousand brick. They are also shipping 100 thousand by rail to Minneapolis.
March 17, 1921: Now that graduation time draws near, it again becomes very apparent and glaring that this city can’t well afford to longer put off a new city hall and auditorium. The matter is of vital importance. As we are now situated we can hardly expect any county gatherings to be held here. It’s time to act. Don’t delay.
