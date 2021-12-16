Dec. 16, 1909: The Catholic school was closed from Monday of last week to Monday of this week, owing to a case of scarlet fever, and as a preventive against a spread. No new cases having developed the school resumed its session Monday. Little Lorena Rief was the scholar affected and she has now fully recovered.
Dec. 17, 1964: A Holy, Hooting, Holly Hop – an opportunity for area Catholic high school students to have a holiday get-together, is being planned Wednesday, December 30, at Guardian Angels High School on Chaska. Emceeing the program will be John Dollar, disc jockey of WDGY fame with music by the Rogues. An advance sale is now underway with tickets $1 per student.
Dec. 18, 1862: Capt. Chittenden informs us that his school numbers 88 pupils, that the classes are fully organized and have made a good beginning. He asks the cooperation of parents in securing regular and punctual of attendance and hopes they are sufficiently interested in the progress of their children to encourage them by frequent visits.
Dec. 19, 1872: Messrs. Baxter and Peck filed in the Clerks Office a few days ago a complaint in an action for breach of promise to marriage – damages are laid at $5,000. For good reason we withhold the names of the parties.
Dec. 20, 1900: Our neighbor, Conrad Fink last week butchered six extra fine hogs and one fat steer, all for his own use and made an enormous quantity of fine homemade sausage. Willie Raash was the artist who did the job and they do say he turned out some toothsome sausage.
Dec. 21, 1944: What five youths thought was a swell idea on the eve of Halloween proved rather expensive in that each of them were ordered to pay the damages and court costs for damaging 34 mail boxes. The five youths appeared at a hearing in Judge Truwe’s Juvenile Court last Wednesday afternoon and in addition to paying the amount of $107.45 or $21.49 each. They were placed on probation.
Dec. 22, 1910: We wish to call attention to the fact that in order to comply with the recent ruling of the Post Office Department it will be necessary for us to discontinue sending this paper to those of our subscribers who are more than twelve months in arrears on their subscription. As much as we dislike to do this we have no choice in the matter for the reason the Post Office Department is powerful enough to enforce its ruling. The decision will go into effect with the first issue in January.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.