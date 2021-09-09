Sept. 9, 1976: Bluegrass music came to Chaska last week with about 800 fans gathering in the Chaska Athletic Park to listen to six groups at the Bluegrass Western-Swing Festival. The crowd was smaller than anticipated. The Chaska Jonathan Jaycees handled the concessions and other arrangements through the festival promoter.
Sept. 10, 1970: Chaska’s new town of Jonathan, singled out by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a prototype for new community development, will be officially dedicated the weekend of September 26-27. A program of activities and events designed to introduce the public to the planned community concept and the living advantages it offers to people, is scheduled for the last weekend of the month.
Sept. 11, 1862: Our town is becoming quite populous since the recent Indian outbreak. We are informed that one house alone in our town accommodates at present thirteen families.
Sept. 12, 1918: Rev. Father Bernard, Pastor of Guardian Angels Parish, informed us yesterday that the attendance at the Catholic School is very satisfactory, 240 children have been enrolled for the present school year.
Sept. 13, 1877: Another old land mark has disappeared in Chaska with the tearing down of Young’s Old Store to give place to Hammer & Beierstettle’s new store building, It was built in 1857 and occupied as a small grocery store. Thus one by one disappear the links that binds us to old Chaska.
Sept. 14, 1933: Continuing a yearly reduction in the tax levy for this school district, the Board of Education in its September meeting last Wednesday set the new figure at $3,000 from the levy made last year.
Sept. 15, 1932: The property just east of the public school building which was until a few years ago a clay-hole is being leveled to make a playground for children. The hole was filled in 1929, but settling since then has made it necessary to haul more fill in. When this project is completed, it will offer an additional half block for recreation.
