Jan. 7, 1971: The long awaited showdown between the Guardian Angels Catholic and Chaska public high school basketball teams finally materialized Wednesday evening at CHS, but the clash was strictly “no contest.” Coach Robert Tadsen’s CHS Hawks won with ease — the scoreboard favoring the host 73-39.
Jan. 8, 1948: A memorable motion picture returns to the screen of the Rex Theatre when one of the greatest films from Twentieth Century-Fox, “How Green Was My Valley” shows Wednesday and Thursday. Winner of the academy award as the best picture of its year and five other “Oscars” features Walter Pigeon, Maureen O’Hara, Donald Crisp, Roddy McDowall and Barry Fitzgerald.
Jan. 9, 1964: Formal announcement was made early this week telling of the association of a new doctor at the Chaska Medical Clinic and the availability of medical services at Jordan. Dr. Richard Olson, a native of Willmar, is now an associate of Dr. G.T. Schimelpfenig and Dr. G.E. Nelson at the Valley Medical Center in Chaska. Dr. Olson, who completed his pre-med at St. Thomas College, St. Paul, is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Jan. 10, 1918: Chief of Police Henry Meyer complains to the Herald that some from the country have the habit of hitching their horses and team in front of some business places and then forgetting that the animals are there for hours at a time. In this cold weather the horses suffer to no small extent and it is strictly against the law to leave a horse or team outside for a long period of time in this sub-zero weather.
Jan. 11, 1940: The third annual community skating contest is scheduled for next Sunday on the city’s fine, large rink. Those interested in entering the various fields of competition should register with Miss Margery Schallow, recreation supervisor. There are to be individual and relay races run off. This event qualifies winners for competition in the county-wide championship event to follow later.
Jan. 12, 1967: Cooper’s Super Value at Chaska is unveiling its new store this weekend with official ribbon cutting ceremonies held this morning (Thursday) at 10 a.m. Opening of Cooper’s Super Value is the first step in a three-phase process that ultimately will become Cooper’s Shopping Center and house Ramsland Drug and Chaska Ben Franklin.
Jan. 13, 1921: Our Chief of Police Joseph Jacobs informs us that he means to enforce the curfew ordinance to the letter. Boys and girls under the age of 16 found on the streets after nine, not accompanied by their parents will be taken in tow. Further, parents who allow youngsters under 16 to roam the streets of the city after the supper hour should instruct their offspring they must behave.