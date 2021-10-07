Oct. 7, 1920: The 1920 campaign of the Minnesota Sugar Co. began Tuesday morning at 7 o’clock. Two shifts are employed, each working twelve hours. The big plant has been put in the finest condition possible during the past summer. It is expected that the plant will be running to capacity – 700 tons per day before the close of the week.
Oct. 8, 1914: A hypnotic show, known as the Dillard Co. has been holding the boards at the Opera House since Monday evening, closing their engagement here last night. The attendance has been fair, although many seem to believe that there was more or less of bunk in the performance. As to that, we can’t testify as we weren’t there.
Oct. 9, 1913: Grocer A.F. Young last week installed a Bowser “Red Sentry” gasoline filling station, the second of its kind in town. These stations are the popular thing among motor car owners as they are very convenient and the product from these stations is thoroughly filtered, free from dirt and water.
Oct. 10, 1901: A gang of pick pockets struck Chaska on Tuesday and if all accounts are correct, plied their trade with success as several robberies are reported to have occurred in this city on that day and Chief Rudolph arrested one of the subjects in the evening and lodged him in jail.
Oct. 11, 1934: Coated tongue, bad breath, headaches, bad blood are nature’s danger signals – Hollister’s Rocky Mountain Tea removes the cause by carrying off the poisons from liver, kidneys and bowels. Strongly endorsed everywhere – positive results guaranteed. Try it. Chaska Drug Co.
Oct. 12, 1961: Chaska’s Bell Restaurant, established seven years ago this month by owner Jack Pauly, closed this week. The restaurant, located on Hwy 212 east of Hwy 41, has been leased to Emmy Gutzman, former Chaskan and veteran restaurant owner. Gutzman will re-open the restaurant late this week or early next week and operate the business under the name of Tiny’s Café.
Oct. 13, 1921: There aren’t any idle men in our city, so we are informed by those who are looking for help and this condition is really remarkable when we consider how many men are idle throughout the country. The big plant of the Minnesota Sugar Co. and the local brick yards furnish employment for hundreds of men and the city is indeed fortunate right now that we have these industries.
