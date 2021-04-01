April 1, 1869: The ferry has been thoroughly repaired and is now in tip-top condition. Fred has spared neither time nor money to render it safe and sound in every particular and our boat is now the best on the Minnesota River. Try it and see.
April 2, 1925: The roller skating rink at the Happ Auditorium has been drawing record crowds right along. A race was the feature on Tuesday evening, being between a Mr. Casey of Jordan and a Mr. Murphy of Excelsior. Murphy won and he was immediately challenged by Walter Roy, one of our fast boys, and these speed sharks will get together at the rink this (Thursday) evening at 9:15. This should be a hot race and another big crowd is looked for.
April 3, 1919: The Chaska High School basketball boys defeated the Shakopee lads at the Opera House in this city last Friday evening by a score of 32 to 12. The local tossers played great ball and the Shakopee scholars weren’t in it for a moment. The boys are now trying to book a game with Mound.
April 4, 1901: This city was visited on last evening (Wednesday) by two Boers; the Messrs. H.D. Viljoen and P.L. Wessels. They came here to solicit aid to further the good work of their fellowmen in South Africa, and gave a lecture with stereopticon views in the Opera House for which an admission fee of 25 cents was charged. They had a good house and everyone was well pleased with the lecture.
April 5, 1923: On Thursday of this week, April 5th, lunch and supper will be served at the National Hotel, for the benefit of the new Lutheran Church from 2 to 8 o’clock. All are kindly invited to come. You pay what you wish, as much as you want to pay, and the proceeds go for the new church.
April 6, 1944: Chaska has again met its war obligation — this time in contributions to the Red Cross War Fund. Mrs. C.H. Diedrick, chairman of the drive here in Chaska, proudly reports that solicitation has netted an amount of $1,709.13, of a total of $30.13 beyond the stipulated quota of $1,400. This is indeed a remarkable display of generosity on the part of the Chaska people, and we know the boys in the service will be proud of their home city.
April 7, 1932: At the end of its fiscal year, March 31st, the city of Chaska had a surplus of $88,677.27. The indebtedness of the city amounts to $30,000, $18,000 being on municipal bonds and $12,000 on waterworks bonds. If this total indebtedness could be paid at once, a balance of $58,677.27 would be left, which is a mighty good showing for Chaska.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.