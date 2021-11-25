Nov. 25, 1954: Northland Greyhound Bus Lines will preview their newest traveling comfort, the new Scenicruiser, in a scheduled display stop at the local depot, the Crown Drug Store. Arriving in Chaska around 7:45 am, the Scenicruiser will be open to public inspection for about fifteen minutes.
Nov. 26, 1925: Al Olson and his famous Albert Lea Syncopators will furnish the musical program for the Big Gum Dance at the Happ Auditorium next Sunday evening. Elaborate preparations are being made for this event and a rattling good time awaits all who attend. Lunch and refreshments will be served in the auditorium café.
Nov. 27, 1862: We would inform our juvenile friends that the school in this place will commence on Monday the first day of December. The trustees have succeeded in engaging the services of Capt. R.S. Chittendon for the winter term, and a rare chance is now offered our young folks to attend a school taught by an experienced and able teacher.
Nov. 28, 1963: Chaska’s business district had the appearance of a “Ghost Town” Monday as the entire business district observed a morning moratorium in respect to the memory of the late President John F. Kennedy. Hastily prepared cards appeared on doors and windows telling why business was being suspended. The notices were hardly necessary as less than a handful of people appeared on the streets.
Nov. 29, 1888: Remember the Thanksgiving Ball and Turkey & Oyster Supper at Iltis Concert Hall tonight. It will be a pleasant social affair and should draw a large crowd.
Nov. 30, 1905: The Indians, a football eleven of Minneapolis played a game with the Chaska high school eleven on the local gridiron last Saturday afternoon and it certainly was an interesting one, the Indians winning by a score of 5 to nothing. The goal kick by the Indians failed. It was a good game from start to finish and should have been better attended.
Dec. 1, 1960: A new 50-star American Flag will be raised for the first time Wednesday, December 7. The flag-raising ceremony will feature uniformed Color Guard units from Chaska V.F.W. and the American Legion posts. Site of the flag raising will be the new flagpole erected at the World War I monument on the courthouse grounds at the corner of East Third and Main Street. The flag-raising ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm and will coincide with the 19th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.