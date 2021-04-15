April 15, 1965: National Guardsmen now patrolling Chaska’s flooded streets by boat have been retrieving floating objects, but the “find” of the flood during the evening hours Tuesday was when a patrol boat recovered a set of dentures floating in a Dixie cup. The recovery is being held at Civil Defense Headquarters in the city hall. Anyone missing their dentures?
April 16, 1908: John W. Miller, the billiard and pool man, has rented the ground between his corner building and Werner’s Barber Shop, and has had constructed on the same, a wicker structure on the order of a German Garden, where he will serve ice cream, sodas, etc., this summer.
April 17, 1958: “Music Unlimited” will be the theme of a show featuring WCCO radio talent at the Guardian Angels parish hall on Friday evening of this week. The program, sponsored by the Catholic Order of Foresters as a benefit for the parish will start at 8:30 p.m. Featured in the hour and one-half show will be singing, humor, music and audience participation routines. Howard Viken, regular member of the WCCO force as an announcer and newscaster, will be master of ceremonies. Tickets are $1.00 for adults and 50¢ for students.
April 18, 1907: Mathias Fink, our mechanical genius, has completely overhauled his automobile, and Sunday saw him out with the remodeled “Bubble” and from the first appearance it looks as though Matt was good for thirty miles an hour. We now boast of two autos, Math Fink’s rambler and cashier P.H. Simons’ “Northern.”
April 19, 1906: Clean up about your premises, not forgetting the back yards and alleys. This is the time to do it before the Board of Health gets after you.
April 20, 1893: Two of our sportsmen came near meeting a watery grave last week. They were crossing the river in a boat, which struck the ferry cable, overturning the boat. Fortunately, they caught the cable and hung on until relieved by the ferrymen and were rescued more dead than alive.
April 21, 1966: Priebe Radio & TV Service. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 8 a.m. to noon. Located in the Diedrick Building, Chaska.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.