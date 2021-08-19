Aug. 18, 1938: WPA workers are in the midst of clearing the north bank of the Minnesota River here. The bank will be rip-rapped (lined with stone), and it is understood the word “Chaska” will be worked into the bank with limestone.
Aug. 19, 1993: The Cranston Printing press, which printed the Herald for years, was given to Murphy’s Landing. Now it is being moved to McGrath, Minn. The press was built in Chicago between 1890 and 1910.
Aug. 20, 1868: The Messrs. F. Salter & Co., have completed the piece of road between Ebinger and Fiets. This is now a splendid piece of road, and reflects much credit upon the town supervisors and the contractors. Chaska will now draw a part of the trade lying west of us, which has heretofore been inaccessible on account of miserable roads and impassible hills.
Aug. 21, 1919: The Giants played the second team of Waconia at the local Athletic Park last Sunday afternoon and won out by 6 to 3. The Giants had it on Waconia at every stage of the game and had little or no trouble in trimming up the lake boys. Most of our fans had gone to Shakopee to see the Diamonds beat the down-river tossers, so that the Giants and Waconia had a small audience.
Aug. 22, 1895: Pale, thin, bloodless people should use Dr. Sawyer’s Ukatine. It is the greatest remedy in the world for making the weak strong. Sold by A.J. Maerz, Druggist.
Aug. 23, 1888: It is whispered about town that some of the young ladies intend soon to give a leap year party. That’s right, show the young men how they should do. They seem to be very backward in such matters in Chaska.
Aug. 24, 1876: Since the announcements made on Sabbath last a change has been found desirable, and until further notice the services at the Moravian Church will be as follows: German Preaching at 9:30 a.m., Sunday School at 11 a.m., English Preaching at 3 p.m.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.