Dec. 17, 1942: Your Ration Coupons — Sugar: Stamp No. 10, Good through January, for three pounds. Coffee: Sugar book stamp No. 27, Good for one pound of coffee through January 3rd. Gasoline: Coupon No. 3, Good for four gallons each through January 21, 1943.
Dec. 18, 1924: Let’s give ’em the Horse Laugh! Haw! Chaska High made their conference debut in finesse style by smothering Belle Plaine High to a score of 20-1 and added another game to the victory side. Capt. Dressen again tops the scoring column with goals and 1 free throw. Bollman: 3 goals. Simmons: 2 goals. Helmich 1 free throw.
Dec. 19, 1940: Initial work was started Friday on the city’s creek improvement under the Work Project Administration. Re-digging of the Chaska Creek channel in the first ward was started by machine in preparation for the hard labor. The course of the creek will be rip-rapped to prevent erosion. It is believed that this improvement, together with the construction of the new bridge on West Third Street, will prevent recurrence of floods.
Dec. 20, 1888: Some miscreant poisoned the two valuable hunting dogs of Mike Bierlein last week, and we don’t believe they feel any better for the deed. It’s a good thing that our citizens are unable to find out who the man is.
Dec. 21, 1961: Proclamation! In due respect to the dignity and solemnity of Christmas, and on the request of individuals to continue established custom, I hereby officially order all 3.2 establishments in the city of Chaska to close at 5:30 o’clock Sunday afternoon, December 24, 1961. Frank J. Hensel, Mayor, City of Chaska.
Dec. 22, 1910: Chaska has another motion picture house, Messrs. Theo Lindenberg, the genial proprietor of the Opera House and City Clerk J.M. Aretz having formed a partnership under the nom de plume of the Home Amusement Co. All pictures are lectured by Mr. Aretz and Miss Esther Helmeke is the pianist. They also intend having illustrated songs, and we believe will make a success of the venture as Chaska is a good picture show town.
Dec. 23, 1943: Here and there throughout the city, Christmas trees and lights have been popping up. Despite the war and war-time restrictions, we will keep Christmas in our hearts and do what we can in order to make the home cheery, and if the war ends next year, which we have reason to believe it will, Chaska will again blossom forth in Holiday attire during the yule season.