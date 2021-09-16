Sept. 16, 1926: Chaska High School will have another football team this season. With the opening of the fall term last week, Coach Mooney issued his clarion call for football volunteers and his efforts were promptly rewarded when fourteen young huskies responded to the summons.
Sept. 17, 1953: Between 500 and 600 square dancing fans are expected to watch and take part in the Folk and Square Dance Festival to be held this Sunday afternoon from 2 to 6 o’clock in the Valley Ballroom. There will be no admission charge and the public has been invited by the Chaska Square Dance Club.
Sept. 18, 1947: The local Post Veterans of Foreign Wars at their regular meeting Tuesday evening, September 9th voted unanimously to sponsor a dinner in honor of the members of the Chaska Cubs, MVL and Region 11 Champs to be held in Guardian Angels dining rooms on Wednesday evening of next week, September 24th. Dick Seibert, sports announcer for WTCN and former big league baseball player, will be guest speaker.
Sept. 19, 1901: Ladora Trapeze Performers have been secured at a great cost to entertain the thousands who go to the Chaska Fair. Just go to the Chaska Fair once and you will never miss another. Chaska Fair this year September 26-27-28.
Sept. 20, 1928: The season has come when the nimrods shoulder their trusty guns and tramp through their familiar haunts in the duck country and there float upon the water in their worthy boats for hours, awaiting a darkening of the sky and a flapping of wings. And when the experienced hunters return, they will, undoubtedly have ducks aplenty.
Sept. 21, 1944: The Red Cross Mobile Blood collecting unit will come to Chaska soon in the hopes that a full quota may be accomplished. The date when the unit will appear at the Chaska High School will be announced next week. Registrations are now being taken. Call 54 and be among the first to display your patriotism and signify that you are backing the boys who are fighting the cause of victory.
Sept. 22, 1960: A pictorial feature on Lucky, a 9–year–old golden retriever owned by Otto Siewert of Chaska, will appear in the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune magazine September 25. The feature, which will appear under the heading “This Dog Is on The Ball,” shows why Lucky is the unofficial mascot of the Chaska Baseball Teams. Lucky it is reported can find a lost ball 300 feet away.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.