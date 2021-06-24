June 24, 1954: Opening of the drive-in section of the Dinner Bell, Chaska’s newest eating place, has been set for this Saturday, according to Jack Pauly, proprietor. The new eating establishment is located on the north side of Highway 212 and is a block and a half east of the intersection of 212 and Highway 41.
June 25, 1981: Four 1981 Chaska High School graduates will compete with 341 other teenage girls from Minnesota in the 1981 Miss Teen Minnesota Pageant Thursday and Friday in St. Cloud. The girls are Connie Jo Ramsland, Barbara Notermann, Beth Haen and Janet Forner. Miss Teen Minnesota will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship, merchandise awards and a trip to the national pageant.
June 26, 1919: NOTICE! All persons are hereby notified to remove from their premises and from the street and alley adjoining thereto, all manure, ashes and rubbish. If this is not done within two weeks, the city will have it removed at your EXPENSE. N.H. Marshall, Health Officer.
June 27, 1912: The Catholic school closed last Thursday and as the Lutheran and public schools closed some weeks since, our youngsters are enjoying their vacation. Many, however, have entered the beet fields for a short time employment and are having a gala time there.
June 28, 1888: The congregation of the Catholic Church of Chaska celebrated the festival known in Germany as “Maria Hielf” and an immense concourse of people from Shakopee, Waconia, Cologne, Jordan, St. Paul, Minneapolis and other places attended. The streets of Chaska about the church and all buildings being decorated in honor of the occasion. Services in the church commenced at 5 o’clock a.m. and continued until late in the evening.
June 29, 1961: Chaska’s newest service organization — the twenty-one member Chaska Rotary Club — will hold its Charter Night tonight (Thursday) at 7 o’clock in Guardian Angels High School auditorium. Officers of the Chaska Rotary Club include Dr. Carl F. Heinzerling, President, Dr. Edgar Ziegler, Vice President, James H. Zamjahn, Secretary Treasurer and Stanley Shima, Dana W. Dutoit Jr, Gedney Tuttle and Edwin Kidder as Directors.
June 30, 1983: A ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a celebration in city park marked the official opening of Talheim, the 59-unit senior citizen mid-rise in Chaska Friday. A crowd of more than 100 people were on hand for the ceremony. Among the crowd were many of the new Talheim residents, their families, local officials, the architects and the committee from the Chaska Moravian Church that helped make Talheim a reality.
