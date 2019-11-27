The Crooked Pint in Chaska recently teamed up with Total Sports Enterprises to host a series of sports memorabilia auctions out of its location at the Chaska Curling Center.
A portion of the proceeds, $1,485, was donated to Chaska Area Competitive Junior Curling Club (SubZero High School Curling) in support of its efforts to grow youth curling.
SubZero High School Curling is a new competitive high school team based out of the Chaska Curling Center. This team gives experienced youth curlers an opportunity to compete against curlers from other area clubs and high schools.
The CACJCC is a nonprofit organization with the mission of growing a successful competitive curling program for high school aged athletes in Eastern Carver County and surrounding communities.
The donation will go toward ice rental fees, equipment, and expenses the youth curlers would normally need to pay.